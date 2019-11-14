24 Hours Trial
WHAT WE OFFER

The Fastest IPTV
Service

99.9% Uptime Guarantee

Share processes and data secure a need to know the basis

Safe and Secured

Our team assured your streaming is always safe and secure

Our Dedicated Support

We are 24/7 available on Live Chat for our customer's help to resolve their issues.

Premium Channels

We Provide Premium Channels From the UK, USA, Canada, & Other Countries

Windows
Roku
ENIGMA
MAGBOX
Firestick
Android
Instant Activation

Once payment is successful, your IPTV Service will be fully active and ready for your use.

Work on All Devices

Your Favorite Shows and Channels on Any Device, From Any Location

Watching Live TV with Zero Effort!

More than 19,000 LIVE TV Channels & 56,000 + MOVIES & TV Shows (VODs)

Most Stable Server

We have more than 100 best and stable servers. You do not need to worry about the stability of the server.

Free Installation

We Provide complete Free Installation guide from beginning to the end

Super Quality

Channels are in HD & 4K Also, almost channels work without any lag/buffering. We update new content nearly daily.

choose your plan

Flexible Pricing Plans

Standard
Standard

$ $2.99

Trial

  • Watch Live TV 24/7
  • M3U & MAG & Enigma Format
  • 19000+ TV Channels
  • VODs & EPG
30% Off Sale
30% Off Sale

$ $150.99

1 Year

  • Watch Live TV 24/7
  • M3U & MAG & Enigma Format
  • 19000+ TV Channels
  • WhatsApp Support
  • VODs & EPG
  • Connections on Next-Page/li>
Economy
Economy

$ $50.99

3 Months

  • Watch Live TV 24/7
  • M3U & MAG & Enigma Format
  • 19000+ TV Channels
  • VODs & EPG
  • Connections on Next-Page
First Month
First Month

$ 18.99

Monthly Package

  • Watch Live TV 24/7
  • M3U & MAG & Enigma Format
  • 19000+ TV Channels
  • WhatsApp Support
  • VODs & EPG
  • Connections on Next-Page
Executive
Executive

$ 80.99

6 Months

  • Watch Live TV 24/7
  • M3U & MAG & Enigma Format
  • 19000+ TV Channels
  • VODs & EPG
  • Connections on Next-Page
Big Offer Ever
Big Offer Ever

$ 500

LifeTime

  • Watch Live TV 24/7
  • M3U & MAG & Enigma Format
  • 19000+ TV Channels
  • WhatsApp Support
  • For Hotels
  • VODs & EPG
  • Connections on Next-Page
ACTIVE CLIENTS
+
Pending
+
Today's Customers
+
Support Team Memeber
+
Clear Your Doubts

Frequently Asked
Questions

What Payment Methods Are Accepted?
We are accepting Paypal, Credit Card  payment only right now.
How Many Channel do I Get?
IPTVTrends Provides around 19000+ live TV channels from the world in local and international languages. Instead of this, a user will also get 40,000 to 60,000+ VODS including TV Series, Movies, Dramas and so on.
 
Can I Cancel My Service?
We are not contracting with anyone and you are completely free to cancel our service at any time. Once you cancelled the service you won't be charged and the service will be ended automatically at the time when you purchase it.
 
Is IPTV Safe To Use?
Of course, IPTV is safe to use because this is simply a service that let you stream your favourite cable channels on the internet without buying a cable connection. Even though we are not pirating anything here and the channels that we provide at our website are licensed and safe to stream. Check Best IPTV Services
 
real testimonials

What They
Say About Our
IPTV Service?

Michael Terry
I love this site and the service that it provides. I couldn't be happier with them. Keep up the great work folks. IPTV Wire
New Customer
Emilia Clarke
I had a service, every now and then I will get a buffer. I have recommended this service to a lot of my friends, thumbs up so far.
2 Year Old Customer
Cristian Torres
I am so happy, my dear friend, so absorbed in the exquisite sense of mere tranquil existence, that I neglect my talents. Thank you!
Designer